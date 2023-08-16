Home page World

Actress Ursula Cantieni, actress of Johanna Faller from the Black Forest series “The Fallers” died on Tuesday night. © Uli Deck/dpa/archive image

Ursula Cantieni is dead. She was an actress in the Black Forest series “Die Fallers”. The SWR was “dismayed and deeply saddened”.

Baden-Baden – Ursula Cantieni played the role of Johanna Faller for almost three decades. The actress from the Black Forest series “The Fallers” died on Tuesday night (August 15). This was announced by Südwestrundfunk (SWR). Cantieni was 75 years old.

“Dismayed and deeply sad”: SWR mourns the loss of actress Ursula Cantieni

“All of us at SWR are dismayed and deeply saddened,” said SWR director Kai Gniffke. previously had bild.de reported about it. “Ursula Cantiene was one of us,” Gniffke continued. “But she not only gave the SWR a face and a voice, but also the people in the south-west. With her warmth, with her wisdom, with her charm and her wonderful sense of humor. A woman we will never forget.”

“The Fallers”: Actress Ursula Cantieni has not been part of the SWR series since 2023

After 27 years on the SWR set, Cantieni made a cut. As it became known at the end of 2022, she should no longer be part of the series “The Fallers” from 2023. “Personal reasons” were mentioned as the background. At the time, the SWR quoted her as follows: “Now it’s time to break new ground. I look back on wonderful and exciting years at SWR and with the ‘Fallers’.”

Cantieni had embodied the role of farmer Johanna Faller since 1994. The SWR described it as “the role of her life”. She was the crowd favorite of the series. The actress was known, among other things, from the SWR quiz show “Tell the Truth”. On Twitter, some fans responded to the sad news with crying emojis and “rest in peace” comments.

Already in 2021 “Die Fallers” fans had to accept a big loss. Actor Peter Schell died after a serious illness. Schell embodied the character Karl Faller in the SWR series for 27 years. (mbr)

