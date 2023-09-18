Since the founding of the state, and since the dawn of the Emirati renaissance, the Emirates has been working to build bridges of affection and solidarity with brother and friend, out of the belief of the wise leadership that international relations cannot be restored, nor have a bright future, except with awareness of the importance of being together. And that our relationships become like the relationships of the branches of a single tree, carrying the nests on their shoulders united, and like the pillars of the roof, perpendicular to lift the grievances from the shoulders of man.

This is how we see the Emirates today, in Libya, Morocco and everywhere in this world, complaining about the grievance, distress and anger of nature. It is the characteristic of this country and the badge of its people, and the morals of wise leadership, in the blessed gift of illuminating the hearts of all people with lamps of joy and lamps of happiness.

From this standpoint, the UAE preceded the countries of the world in launching the idea of ​​green nature and clean energy, and expanding awareness of the importance of protecting Mother Earth from carbon exhaust and the disasters and tragedies it causes on Earth.

Today, when our brothers have been afflicted by the disasters of earthquakes and the ordeals of torrential floods, we see aid convoys plying the seas and paving the paths of space to reach the heart of the tragedy, for solidarity, relief, assistance, and to protect people from the torment of homelessness and the agony of losing money and children.

Today, the UAE is proving to the world that there is no alternative but to interact within one crucible and stand shoulder to shoulder, with brother and friend. The UAE does not believe in empty slogans, but rather applies the principles it believes in with clear work and effort, and there is no room for it but to immerse itself in the scene, enter into the depth of humanitarian work, and intensify… Efforts to save people from adversity and the evil of what happened.

In Libya, relief planes rushed, carrying reasons to protect against hardship, relieve costs, make people happy, and reassure their hearts that they are not alone in the face of the storm, but there are those who stand in solidarity with them, work hard for their comfort, and do the utmost to restore normal life to them. She was in her previous state, using everything she had and everything available at her disposal.

There are international organizations and bodies that have declared their joy and pleasure at these tremendous efforts undertaken by the Emirates, which makes us, as children of this generous country, proud of our dear people, proud of the candle of the world, and our heads are enlarged, by the height of our country’s heels, and our chests are open, with the expansion of our country’s geography, as it extends its hands. To the horizon, and go to the extent, with the awareness of the state that has exceeded its limits in giving, and has become in the world, the ocean that surrounds the world with sublimity, and the river that feeds its need for life with sweetness.