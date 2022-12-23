The Public Prosecution Office in Dubai referred a 17-year-old teenager, of Asian nationality, to the Juvenile Court on charges of committing a felony of theft on a public road, two misdemeanors of impersonating a public office, and consuming alcoholic beverages.

The Assistant Chief Prosecutor of the Family and Juvenile Prosecution, Bashayer Issa Al-Hammadi, stated that the accused assaulted a person and stole his personal wallet, impersonating a security man, after consuming alcoholic beverages.

In the investigation of the accused, he admitted to committing two crimes of impersonating a security man and assaulting the victim by beating him in a public place in the Emirate of Dubai, after a dispute arose between them as a result of physical contact, exchange of insults, and the consumption of alcoholic beverages, denying the charge of coercive theft.

She added that the accused was presented to the Family and Juvenile Cases Department, to prepare a case study report and complete his investigations. The Public Prosecution charged him with a felony of theft under duress on the public road, two misdemeanors of impersonating a public position, and consuming alcoholic beverages in cases other than those authorized by law, and ordered him to be referred to the Juvenile Court to be punished according to the articles of indictment.