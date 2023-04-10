New prisoner exchange, 106 Russian soldiers for 100 Ukrainians

New prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine: according to reports from the respective capitals, 106 Russian soldiers, “in danger of life” for their medical conditions have been released and have returned to their homeland in front of another 100 Ukrainian soldiers. “These are prisoners of war, including the defenders of Mariupol and Gostomel”, said the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, quoted by UNIAN. “We managed to conduct another large prisoner exchange. We are bringing back 100 of our own,” he added, “they are soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guards. Among them are the defenders of Mariupol, ‘Azovstal’, Gostomel. Some people were seriously injured and are sick”. “We will do everything necessary to ensure that each of them receives all the necessary help,” Yermak assured on Telegram. Shortly before, Moscow’s Defense Ministry had announced the repatriation of 106 captured soldiers, “at the end of a negotiation process”.

Kremlin: there is no truce hypothesis for Orthodox Easter

No one has yet started any initiative for a ceasefire to coincide with Orthodox Easter (Sunday 16 April) in Ukraine: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that in the past any truce proposed by Moscow has been ignored by Kiev. “The idea hasn’t been proposed by anyone,” he said. “So far there have been no initiatives in this regard but our Holy Week has just begun. So far there have been no such initiatives”, he reiterated, quoted by Tass.

Subscribe to the newsletter

