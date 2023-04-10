Santa Fe was once again the unpredictable team, the confused That team of many mistakes, something that seemed to have already overcome, but no. During his visit to Alianza Petrolera, with an alternate payroll, he crashed and lost ugly on date 12 of the League, 3-1…

With this Santa Fe you don’t know. Sometimes he looks imposing, brave and with a lot of grit. And sometimes it’s none of that. During his visit to Alianza he showed the worst version of him.

Santa Fe played as if he were inferior, as if he did not have the weapons he has or had but on the bench. He gave away as an attractive gift the first time. He told Alianza, ‘I’m defenseless here so he can beat me,’ and Alianza took advantage of the courtesy.

Not even the reaction in the second part rescues his image, because the result is lethal. 3-1 is a score that accepts no apologies.

cardinal nightmare

In that first part of the cardinal nightmare, everything went wrong. He had cracks in the middle where it was a wasteland. The full-backs allowed to center or did not know how to close. The rear was inattentive. Santa Fe never found the marks.

And that’s how the goals came in. The first, at 15 minutes. Pablo Bueno resolved a great collective play. Deep pass from Flórez, the defense took a wrong step to enable, Mojica gave the final pass and Bueno resolved without a problem.

A goal, perhaps nothing serious, but it was. Alianza grew everything that this team can grow at home. Then there was a handball from Aja and a penalty, and it was Harrison Mojica the one who beat the young goalkeeper Espitia who guessed but did not reach the ball. 2-0, which was already quite an anguish, since there were 26 minutes.

Santa Fe was a team with tied feet. An awkward or awkward team. Too harmless. And Alianza realized that all this was happening to her rival. The third goal was another neglect, the cross from the right and Rubén Manjarrés’s header was very easy. 3-0.

Santa Fe went to the dressing room to wash his face, to wake up with cold water. He returned with another attitude, another disposition. Coach Rivera moved the board. Rojas, Rodallega, De la Rosa and Enamorado entered. And yes, it was another Santa Fe, more aggressive, more combative. He began to draw up the discount and always ran into the goalkeeper Chunga.



Until in a corner kick taken by Marrugo, Aja rose in the area to connect a furious header, it was the longed-for cardinal discount. 82 minutes went. Very late.

Already Santa Fe, despite his improvement, had no more time to search for a feat that was very far away. He lost and remains with 16 points, on the edge, eighth partially.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET