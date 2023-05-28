Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will achieve its goals from the special military operation in Ukraine, despite increasing indications of Western involvement in the Ukrainian crisis.

The Russian presidential spokesman said, in an interview with a television program, “It is clear that the degree of direct and indirect Western participation in the Ukrainian crisis is increasing day by day. Although this participation can prolong the conflict, it will not radically change the balance, nor will it affect on the conduct of our operations,” according to the Russian “RT” channel.

Peskov stressed that “the military operation will continue until it achieves all the goals set by President Vladimir Putin,” stressing that “Russia will work to secure all its interests.”

In response to a question about the limits of the West’s escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov said, “The limits of the West’s intervention and escalation of the conflict must be determined by the minds and consciences of the collective West.”