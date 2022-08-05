UEFA has closed the investigation into the chants praising Russian President Vladimir Putin by Fenerbahce fans during the match against the Ukrainians of Dynamo Kiev played in Istanbul last July 27 and valid for the Champions League preliminaries. The decision was announced today by the Continental Football Federation, with a note listing the various sanctions of UEFA who decided to warn Fenerbahçe and fine them of € 50.00. In addition, the partial closure of the Fenerbahçe SK stadium, for at least 5,000 seats, has been ordered during the next match of the UEFA club competition in which Fenerbahçe will play as the host team, for the throwing of objects and the transmission of a provocative message of nature. offensive, or illicit chants. This partial closure of the stadium is subject to a conditional period of two years, starting from the date of this decision.