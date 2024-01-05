Home page politics

The fighting at the front continues. Ukraine attacks command post in Crimea. Russia uses missiles from North Korea. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Update from January 5th, 9:55 a.m: Germany has supplied Ukraine with a new air defense system, additional tanks, ammunition and other military equipment for its fight against the Russian aggressor. As the federal government announced, Kiev received, among other things, the Skynex air defense system with ammunition, new missiles for the Iris-T SLM air defense system and two TRML-4D air surveillance radars. The Skynex system developed by Rheinmetall consists of a radar unit that detects attacks and surface-to-air missiles that can be fired using laser guidance. It is compatible with other systems.

Heavy fighting continues in the Ukraine war: Russia advances on the ground – casualties reported

Update from January 5th, 8:55 a.m.: The heavy fighting in the Ukraine war continues. In addition to air strikes, Russian troops are also trying to make progress on the ground. The focus has been on the city of Avdiivka in the east of the country for weeks. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Russian attackers are trying to encircle the city, but are suffering significant losses.

Losses in the Ukrainian war remain high: more than 363,000 soldiers from Russia were wounded or died

Update from January 5th, 7:45 a.m.: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has on Facebook new details about Russia's losses revealed. Accordingly, more than 363,000 Russian soldiers have been wounded or killed since the start of the Ukraine war, 790 of them within the past 24 hours. According to the information, Russia also lost more than 6,000 tanks in the Ukraine war. Here is an overview of Russia's losses in the Ukraine War:

soldiers : 363,070 (+790 on the previous day)

: 363,070 (+790 on the previous day) tank : 6011 (+9)

: 6011 (+9) Armored vehicles : 11,142 (+14)

: 11,142 (+14) Artillery systems : 8604 (+30)

: 8604 (+30) Multiple rocket launchers : 949 (+2)

: 949 (+2) Air defense systems : 631 (+1)

: 631 (+1) Airplanes : 329

: 329 Helicopter: 324

324 Drones : 6771 (+18)

: 6771 (+18) Cruise missiles : 1786 (+1)

: 1786 (+1) Warships : 23

: 23 Submarines : 1

: 1 Tank trucks and other vehicles : 11,463 (+40)

: 11,463 (+40) Special equipment: 1313 (+9)



Source: Ukrainian General Staff dated January 5, 2024. The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. The West assumes that the numbers are largely correct. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Kiev attacks Russian command post in Crimea in Ukraine war

First report from January 5th: Kiev – The Ukrainian Air Force says it has attacked a Russian command post near the occupied city of Sevastopol. In addition, a Russian military unit on the Crimean peninsula was hit in another attack. One from the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, on the online platform Telegram Video posted on social media purports to show smoke rising after an explosion near Sevastopol. The Crimean port serves as the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

The Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvoshayev, described the Ukrainian attack as “the most massive in recent times.” Parts of a projectile landed in a village. At least one person was injured and taken to hospital. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of 36 drones over Crimea and another drone down over the southern Russian region of Krasnodar.

On the night of Friday (January 5th) there was an air alert again in the eastern half of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that there were several groups of enemy combat drones in the air. There was initially no information about possible hits or damage.

Russia uses missiles from North Korea in the Ukraine war

According to US findings, Russia also fired ballistic missiles from North Korea in its recent heavy air strikes on Ukraine. National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby said at the White House that, according to US information, Pyongyang had recently delivered ballistic missile launchers and ammunition to Moscow.

“We are still in the process of assessing the impact of these additional missiles,” Kirby emphasized. Foreseeably, Russia and North Korea would learn from these launches and further improve their weapons. The missiles from Pyongyang have a range of around 900 kilometers. Kirby called the deliveries “a significant and concerning escalation.” There are also indications that talks between Moscow and Tehran about the supply of missiles are moving forward. (talk to agencies)