Atlus released the opening movie Of Persona 3 Reloadthe remake of the third chapter of the series arriving early next month on PC and consoles.
The video shows a series of animated sequences featuring the protagonist and the main characters of the game. Furthermore, it also offers us a taste of the soundtrack and in particular of the original song “Full Moon Full Life”sung by Azumi Takahashi and the band Lotus Juice.
The launch is less than a month away
We remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available in stores from February 2, 2024 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Additionally, it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.
This is the remake of the third chapter of the famous JRPG series by Atlus, originally released in 2006 on PS2. This remake boasts brand new graphics, a rearranged soundtrack that includes unreleased tracks like the one in the video above, and the presence of Italian subtitles for the first time. Several changes have also been made to the gameplay, for example the Shift mechanic has been introduced in combat, inspired by Persona 5.
