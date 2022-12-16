Russia kicks off exercises between the Baltic and Kaliningrad. Interfax writes it, specifying that “the naval tactical groups will start from their bases and will be deployed in the areas designated to carry out training tasks”. The troops will be deployed in the Kaliningrad region, a Russian exclave between Lithuania and Poland, for an exercise that will involve 1,500 soldiers, 10 warships and aviation.

Groups of ships at the Baltic base, the statement continues, will carry out “practical missile and artillery strikes to destroy the ships and aircraft of a hypothetical enemy”. The soldiers of the anti-submarine division will also carry out the task of protecting the ships and submarines of the Baltic fleet.