Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 1:32 p.m.



| Updated 1:40 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A resident of Torre Pacheco was surprised, together with another man from the Alicante municipality of San Isidro, transporting a ‘narcolancha’ in a semi-trailer. The boat was hidden in an industrial estate in Zafra, in Badajoz. The Civil Guard and the National Police arrested the three individuals as alleged perpetrators of a crime of smuggling.

The operation began when both bodies went to this industrial area of ​​Zafra to inquire about some boats that drug traffickers normally use. The device deployed this Monday allowed two people to be observed in the cabin of a truck that had a semi-trailer attached and had taken the N-432 highway, in the direction of Córdoba.

The agents intercepted the vehicle as it passed through Ahillones, in the province of Badajoz. After stopping it and identifying the occupants, the troops searched the interior, where they found a ship of about 12 meters in length. The individuals refused to provide information on the origin of the vessel, as well as the identity of the owner and the person in charge. This type of vessel is classified as a prohibited genre for the purposes of the Organic Law on Smuggling Suppression.

With the incriminating evidence and the seized material, they were arrested as alleged perpetrators of a smuggling crime. The two men were made available to the Investigating Courts of Llerena.