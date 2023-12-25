Some days ago, Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid He celebrated his civil wedding with Deyvis Orosco in a ceremony attended by both their families and friends. The businesswoman shared photos and videos of her marriage and, after seeing this material, Magaly Medina started rumors that Jessica Newton's daughter would be pregnant. Although the wife of the leader of Grupo Néctar has not commented on these speculations, her mother did so in a recent interview. In this note, she knows the curious response of the director of Miss Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra cries when talking about her childhood and Deyvis comforts her: “I am the daughter of a single, struggling mother”

What did Jessica Newton say about Magaly Medina's criticism of her daughter's wedding?

In a recent interview, Jessica Newton He referred to how his daughter's wedding was experienced Cassandra Sanchez and the criticism he received from Magaly Medina. Let us remember that the 'Urraca' questioned the 'dress code' of the guests and other details of the civil marriage of the leader of the Nectar Group and his now wife.

“I haven't had the opportunity to see anything toxic. People always share what they are… I'm not going to judge it, but I'm not going to see it either because I don't have space for toxic people,” express.

“My daughter's happiness was something that was openly noticeable. Seeing Deyvis so excited, missing his father, seeing my mother-in-law enjoying herself with her son, that's not going to obscure it at all. Honestly, when someone is happy they have no room for anything bad,” he added in an interview for Trome.

Magaly Medina also referred to the dress that Cassandra Sánchez wore at her wedding, which was inspired by her mother, Jessica Newton. Photo: composition LR/ATV/Instagram/Cassandra Sánchez

YOU CAN SEE: Jessica Newton breaks down when she sees her daughter Cassandra trying on her wedding dress for the first time

What did Jessica Newton say about Cassandra Sánchez's pregnancy rumors?

Yes ok Cassandra Sanchez has preferred to remain silent in the face of speculation about an alleged pregnancy, her mother, Jessica Newton, spoke about the possible arrival of her second grandchild.

“With Milan I am the most blessed woman in the world because I am crazy, and that my children have the children that they decide to bring,” was the curious response from Newton, who left open the possibility that his daughter is sweetly waiting.

Photographs from the wedding of Cassandra Sánchez and Deyvis Orosco that sparked pregnancy rumors. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/ Cassandra Sánchez

Did Cassandra Sánchez cry when remembering her mother Jessica Newton in 'El reventonazo de la Chola'?

Cassandra Sanchezwas on the set of 'El reventonazo de la Chola' withDeyvis Orosco last Saturday, December 23. After her visit to the TV space, the businesswoman ended up breaking down when remembering her childhood and her mother Jessica Newton. This happened when Ernesto Pimentel asked the young woman what she would say to her 12-year-old girl.

In this regard, the young woman said: “I would tell you that you are going to be happier than you imagined (…). I get excited… I am the daughter of a fighting woman, a single mother at the beginning, who raised her children and taught us to be strong women. And when my dad, who is Fernando, arrived, he instilled the love of God.” Given this, Deyvis Orosco He hugged his wife.

#Jessica #Newton #speaks #daughter #Cassandra39s #pregnancy #rumors