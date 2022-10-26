The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, insisted this Wednesday before the security services of the post-Soviet partners that Ukraine has plans to use a dirty bomb with radioactive elements and get nuclear weapons.

According to Putin, the West continues to supply Ukraine with weapons and “ignores kyiv’s statements about the intention to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

“Plans (of Ukraine) to use the so-called dirty bomb for a provocation are also known,” the Kremlin chief said while presiding over a videoconference meeting of the leaders of the security organs of the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). ).

This is the first statement by the Russian leader on the dirty bomb after Moscow accused kyiv a few days ago of carrying out alleged preparations for the use of this weaponry, which was flatly denied by Ukraine.

According to the Russian president, Ukraine “has lost, de factoits sovereignty” and “is governed directly from the United States”, which uses it as a “battering ram against Russia”.

In addition, in the opinion of the head of the Kremlin, Washington has turned the Ukrainian territory into a “range for biological and military experiments.”

The Kremlin assured on Wednesday that it would continue its diplomatic efforts to warn the international community of the possible use of a “dirty bomb” by Ukraine, since that threat still persists.

“We have information that proves that there is a threat of the use of a dirty bomb by Ukraine. We have information that Ukraine is preparing for such terrorist sabotage,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Also known as a radiological weapon, the dirty bomb is a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, enriched with radioactive material that spreads when it explodes, following a doctrine of use similar to that of chemical weapons.

Despite containing radioactive elements, dirty bombs are not atomic weapons.

Complaints to China and India

Just this Wednesday, the Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigú, discussed with his counterparts from India, Rajnath Singh, and from China, Wei Fenghe, the situation in Ukraine and the Russian concern about possible provocations by kyiv with the use of a

dirty bomb, just as he had done since the weekend with other colleagues without receiving their support, however.

“The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Army General Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Indian counterpart and his Chinese colleague in a telephone conversation on Wednesday his concern about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a

dirty bomb,” which includes radioactive elements, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The US, Europe and NATO have called the accusation against Ukraine a Russian invention.

Last Sunday, Shoigu already accused Ukraine of preparing the use of a

dirty bomb in phone calls with his counterparts in the UK, France and Turkey.

He also spoke with his American colleague, Lloyd Austin, although in the case of the Pentagon chief, the Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention the content of the Russian complaint about the possible use of a dirty bomb by kyiv.

Both the US, Europe and NATO have described the accusation against Ukraine as a Russian invention, while the Ukrainian government has warned that Russia usually denounces this type of issue when it intends to use prohibited weapons, in most cases as a false flag attack and then blames kyiv.

On Tuesday, Moscow raised with the UN Security Council its accusations about Ukraine’s alleged preparations to use a dirty bomb on its own territory.

kyiv has requested a visit by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency to clear up any doubts.

On October 24, the UN nuclear agency confirmed that it would send a mission of inspectors to two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the face of Russian accusations, without knowing, for the moment, the date of their arrival in the country.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE

