Indonesia | A seven-meter python killed and swallowed a woman in Indonesia

A woman in her fifties had been reported missing when she did not return home from the rubber plantation after a day of work. His body was later found inside the snake’s stomach.

Fifty a woman has been found dead in the stomach of a python in Indonesia’s Jambi province on the island of Sumatra, local media reports.

The British Broadcasting Corporation reported on the matter BBC mixed The Guardian.

According to British media, the woman had gone to work on a rubber plantation on Sunday morning. When the woman did not return home in the evening, her husband reported her missing, and search parties were sent to look for her.

The husband, who was looking for his partner, had found, among other things, the woman’s clothes and tools on the ground on Sunday evening.

The next day, locals found a python in the area with an apparently large belly. The snake was killed, and the woman’s body was found in the snake’s stomach.

“When security officials and residents searched around the rubber plantation, we found a seven-meter-long python. This snake is suspected to have preyed on the victim. When we caught it, we found the victim’s body inside the snake’s stomach,” a local police official AKP S Harefa told the media according to The Guardian.

According to the police, the woman’s body appeared to be largely intact at the time of discovery, the BBC reports.

Casesin which a python swallows a human, are rare but not unheard of, according to the BBC and The Guardian.

Two similar cases have been reported in Indonesia in 2018 and 2017.

In 2018, a large python swallowed a woman on the island of Muna in Indonesia. A year earlier, a python killed and swallowed a farmer on the island of Sulawesi.