Saturday, February 5, 2022
Russia Russia denies U.S. intelligence on a staged video justifying an attack on Ukraine

February 4, 2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied the U.S. allegation of the video as “nonsense”.

Russia denies previous statements by the U.S. Department of Defense intelligence, according to which Russia would be planning a staging video to attack Ukraine, in which the Ukrainian armed forces would attack the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine or Russia.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov denied the news agency Reuters according to an allegation in a video on Friday calling it “nonsense”.

Also a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the allegations The New York Times according to Russian information offices, saying that “similar allegations have been made before, but they never came to light.”

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Pricen said at a news conference yesterday on Thursday that the U.S. authorities had received information about a video being prepared by Russia that would serve as propaganda justifying an attack on Ukraine.

Read more: United States: Russia plans to stage and shoot a video justifying an attack on Ukraine

U.S. authorities did not provide direct evidence of the video, arguing that it could jeopardize their source and mode of operation. However, according to The New York Times, details of the data have been shared with U.S. allies.

