Scientists at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School have linked the less dangerous omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 to the fact that many patients have already acquired immunity against the coronavirus. The results of the study reject the popular version, according to which the virus itself has become less pathogenic.
#pathogenicity #omicron #variant #coronavirus #explained
Costa Rica goes to the polls with 27 unprecedented presidential candidates
This Sunday, February 6, Costa Rica (the best quality democracy in Central America and one of the best in all...
Leave a Reply