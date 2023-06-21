Home page politics

Split

Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has announced a reform of the Road Traffic Act. © Carsten Koall/Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/Montage: Franziska Schwarz

Road traffic should be safe and smooth. For FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing, this means: no nationwide 30 km/h.

Berlin – Some had already hoped for a “paradigm shift” in advance. The reform of road traffic law that has now been decided is probably smaller – but it should make it easier to set up new bus lanes or 30 km/h zones, for example.

Federal Minister of Transport Volker Wissing (FDP) said on Wednesday (June 21) in Berlin that federal states and municipalities could react more quickly and flexibly to special local requirements. Tempo 30 should now be easier to arrange at:

playgrounds

busy school routes

pedestrian crossings

However, Wissing emphasized again that there will not be a nationwide 30 km/h speed limit in cities. The speed limit in urban areas is 50 km/h. Municipalities would have to justify if they want to identify 30 km/h zones. “This is required by the Basic Law and we cannot revoke it for reasons of simplifying the reduction in bureaucracy,” said the Minister of Transport.

Wissing’s reasoning: There should be no impairment of safety and the flow of traffic. The “ease” of traffic can be limited by speed limits. It must be ensured that traffic flows, for example, so that goods arrive in shops.

Reform of the Road Traffic Act: “Distribute public space more fairly”

The reform could form the basis for a modernization push in urban transport, because the responsibility for the design of mobility and local transport should be placed more in the hands of the municipalities. Christian Hochfeld, director of the think tank Agora Verkehrswende, told the news agency that public space in the cities could be distributed more fairly between the individual modes of transport dpa said in advance.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

Left boss: Ministry of Transport without Wissing “maybe better”

The left reacted promptly to the decision. She now sees Wissing as a shaky candidate in the traffic light coalition because of the lack of progress in climate protection. “The question really arises as to how long Wissing will continue to get support from the cabinet,” explained party leader Martin Schirdewan dpa. “A ministry without this minister is no worse, maybe it would even be better for the climate.”

Schirdewan also sharply criticized Wissing’s attitude of not allowing 30 km/h in cities across the board. “The fact that there is still no standard speed of 30 kilometers per hour in built-up areas is a big mistake.”

The Minister of Transport apparently does not know that he is responsible for all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists and passengers on buses and trains. “Anyone who wants to reduce the number of road fatalities must leave the decision on 30 km/h zones to the municipalities,” emphasized Schirdewan. (dpa/frs)