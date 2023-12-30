The government of Russian President Vladimir Putin has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council, after reporting that an attack by the Ukrainian army in the Russian city of Belgorod left at least 14 dead, as well as a hundred injured. The action was carried out a day after Ukraine claimed to have received one of the largest drone attacks since this war began.

The Russian government affirms that at least 14 people lost their lives, this December 30, in an attack carried out by the Ukrainian Army in the Russian city of Belgorod, capital of the homonymous region, which shares a border of more than 552 kilometers with Ukraine.

Twelve adults and two children died, while 108 people were injured, including fifteen minors, according to the statement issued by the Russian ministry.

Belgorod Governor Viacheslav Gladkov says Ukrainian artillery fired into the city center, home to approximately 330,000 people, hitting government buildings, universities, businesses and homes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the movement of a brigade from the Ministry of Health, headed by the head of the ministry, to the affected region, and his government has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by the state news agency RIA, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

“The attack in Belgorod will be the subject of debate in the UN Security Council,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zajárova, quoted by the Interfax agency.

A view shows a house damaged following what was said to be a shelling by Ukrainian forces during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in the settlement of Urazovo in the Belgorod region, Russia, on December 30, 2023. Governor of the Russian Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, via Telegram © REUTERS – Belgotod Government

On Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southern Belgorod region, and the regional governor said one person had been killed and four wounded.

For its part, the Ukrainian military posted a video on Telegram of what they said was the sky over Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.

Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 32 drones were shot down overnight over the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions, with no reports of damage or casualties.

On Saturday morning, the governor of the Bryansk region, also bordering Ukraine, said a child had been killed in attacks on “civilian objects” in two towns, without specifying when they occurred.

The event occurs a day after Ukraine reported one of the largest attacks on its territory, since the war began almost 2 years ago, with more than 100 Russian missiles fired, which according to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, left at least 39 dead and 160 injured.

With EFE, Reuters and local media