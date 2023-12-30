The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook Papua, Indonesia, today, Saturday.

The center stated that the earthquake was at a depth of 39 kilometers.

The center had previously reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2 and was at a depth of 46 kilometers.

The US tsunami warning system showed that there was no such threat after the earthquake.

Indonesia is located on the “Ring of Fire” in the Pacific Ocean, where tectonic plates meet, the friction of which causes earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.