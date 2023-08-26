Granblue Fantasy: Relink was one of the protagonists of Gamescom 2023 and just today the publisher Cygames has published a gameplay videos minutes of this action RPG via Gematsu’s YouTube channel.

It’s an action-packed movie showing an entire quest going through and boss fights, which gives us a good idea of ​​what’s going on. combat mechanics and to get a taste of the abilities of the various playable characters.

As we can see Granblue Fantasy: Relink will allow you to fight in real time with a group of four characterseach featuring very different weapons, skills and fighting styles.