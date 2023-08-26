Granblue Fantasy: Relink was one of the protagonists of Gamescom 2023 and just today the publisher Cygames has published a gameplay videos minutes of this action RPG via Gematsu’s YouTube channel.
It’s an action-packed movie showing an entire quest going through and boss fights, which gives us a good idea of what’s going on. combat mechanics and to get a taste of the abilities of the various playable characters.
As we can see Granblue Fantasy: Relink will allow you to fight in real time with a group of four characterseach featuring very different weapons, skills and fighting styles.
Granblue Fantasy: Relink finally has a release date
From Gamescom 2023 together with the details on the special editions, the release date of Granblue Fantasy: Relink has finally arrived, set atFebruary 1, 2024 on PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam.
We also had the opportunity to try Cygames’ action RPG by hand, of which you can read our impressions.
