Russian airlines removed 201 foreign aircraft from registration in the Bermuda registry six months after the imposition of sanctions. The newspaper reported “Kommersant”.

“By December 1, 201 foreign aircraft of Russian airlines were removed from registration in the Bermuda registry. Of these, about 150 are Boeing and Airbus and several dozen Embraer, Bombardier and Gulfstream. For these aircraft, the problem of double registration was eliminated, which did not allow carriers to fly them abroad, ”the publication explained.

Now, in addition to 150 Superjets, almost half of the fleet of carriers can fly abroad. In this regard, experts expect a decrease in prices for foreign flights, although it is noted that the shortage of capacities remains.

Earlier, on November 15, following a meeting between the head of the agency, Alexander Neradko, and the Egyptian ambassador, Nazih Nagari, the Federal Air Transport Agency announced that the number of direct flights between Russia and Egypt would be increased. In addition, the countries plan to conclude an airworthiness agreement that will help develop cooperation in the field of mutual deliveries of aircraft.

At the same time, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the country, Sandiaga Uno, said that Indonesia was waiting for the resumption of flights with Russia. The issue of resuming direct flights to Bali from Moscow and several other cities was discussed.