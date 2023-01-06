Ambassador Antonov rejected US words about the “defensive nature” of weapons transferred to Kyiv

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov rejected statements about the “defensive nature” of weapons transferred to Kyiv. According to him, such statements have long been out of the question. Him quotes press service of the diplomatic mission.

Antonov pointed out that the decision of the American authorities to transfer Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine was confirmation that the United States “was not going to heed Russia’s repeated calls to take into account the possible consequences of such a dangerous line from Washington.”

According to him, it should finally become obvious to the entire world community that since 2014 the United States has unleashed a real “war by proxy” with Russia. “There can be no talk of any “defensive character” of the transferred weapons for a long time,” the diplomat stated.

The Russian ambassador also accused the United States of inciting Ukraine to abandon a political settlement. According to him, with its actions, the administration only spurs Ukrainian radicals to “new terrible deeds,” the diplomat stressed.