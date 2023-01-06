Ronaldo said that he has a “great feeling” to join Al-Nassr, adding that representing this club is an “honour” for him.

And the owner of the five Golden Balls added: “I am looking forward to starting to bring happiness to people and to me personally. I am very happy to be here.”

Ronaldo, 37, who moved to the Saudi League after terminating his contract with Manchester United, continued: “The most important thing is the present, enjoying and winning for the club.”

And the Portuguese legend considered that the Saudi League has “very great potential and world-class players. It is very strong and very competitive, and that is why I am here today.”

It is expected that Al-Nasr will register its new player in its list with the Saudi Football Association, so that he can play official matches.

Two club officials confirmed the arrival of the international card for Ronaldo from England on Wednesday, after signing a fictional contract that extends for two and a half years.