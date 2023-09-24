Minister of Foreign Affairs says the proposal is “unrealistic”; also refused UN effort to reactivate grains agreement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine’s proposed peace plan and the latest UN proposals to revive the Black Sea grain export agreement “they weren’t realistic”. The minister spoke to journalists on Saturday (September 23, 2023) after speaking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Kiev presented a peace project that includes 10 points, which Moscow sees as impossible to implement. “Zelensky’s project can be described in different ways, but it is completely unfeasible. It’s not realistic and everyone understands that, but at the same time they say it’s the only basis for negotiation.”declared Lavrov.

“Everything we were promised turned out to be a lie”, said Lavrov when commenting on Russia’s withdrawal from the export agreement. He said that the country has no interest in returning since “there would be no free access to posts in the Mediterranean and others, nor a solution to the insurance issue, the cost of which has quadrupled”.

Lavrov has declared that he will visit North Korea in October to continue the negotiations that Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un began in Moscow. The 2 met from September 12 to 17 to discuss economic and military cooperation.