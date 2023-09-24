There is a first time for everything, including Winston Gerschtanowitz. The presenter surprised home winner Maxime on Sunday evening, but was received in a completely empty house. How did that happen? The owners of Maxime’s rental home returned from America and so the teacher had to move. She told Gerschtanowitz that she has already found a new home, but she cannot move in for another three months. Until then, she is staying with her brother.

Maxime, who had been lured to her old home under false pretenses, had no idea yet what amount she had won. Gerschtanowitz wondered if there were any wishes for her new house. Yes, there were. A new floor, for example. But a holiday with her boyfriend, who was by her side, would also be more than welcome, she told the presenter.

Gerschtanowitz had built up the tension long enough and then decided to reveal the amount to Maxime. Painfully slowly, he wrote down the figures 199,000 on the check, after which Maxime covered her mouth with her hands. "Is it real?" she managed to say. "This will never happen to me."

While Maxime still had to process the amount she had just won, the presenter tried to shoot the confetti cannon into the air. But that didn’t go as planned: the thing exploded and Maxime got the decoration in her eye. Fortunately, she was completely ‘okay’. “Thank you,” she said a few more times in disbelief with the check in her hands.

