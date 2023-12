Firefighters work to contain fire caused by Russian drone attack | Photo: EFE

This Sunday (31), Russia retaliated against the attack on the border city of Belgorod, launching a missile attack on Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine. According to “Bloomberg”, at least 28 people were injured in the attacks. In the Kiev region, a drone attack caused a fire at a critical infrastructure facility, local officials said.

The Ukrainian Air Force also said it shot down 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces. Kherson, Mikolaiv and Zaporizhia were also hit.

The day before, a Ukrainian attack resulted in 24 deaths and injuries to more than 100, according to the Russian Ministry of Health.