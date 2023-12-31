Baldur's Gate 3 includes a number of hot sequences, with naked characters or more or less steamy sex scenes, and this is well known. What you probably don't know is that uploading such sequences to Xbox can result in a banas one user just experienced.

The player in question, gamertag Big Daddy LV, shared some clips of Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox with the intention of showing them to his brother for a laugh, but he accidentally left the upload setting to the cloud and so the three videos were considered as many violations by the system, resulting in a one-year ban.

“I hope that the report I sent will resolve the situation, but from now on I can no longer play any games that require a network connectioneffectively making all the money I invested in Modern Warfare 3 over the last six months even more useless,” the user wrote.