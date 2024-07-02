The Russian Interior Ministry has declared Prokopyev, the organizer of the Belarusian Pogonya detachment, wanted

On Monday, July 1, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced a search for one of the organizers of the Belarusian detachment “Pahonia” Vadim Prokopyev, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), according to the department’s wanted list.

Prokopyev is wanted under a criminal article, but which one exactly is not specified.

The department’s database also contains the card of another organizer of the group, Valery Sakhashchik.

“Pahonia” was engaged in the recruitment and training of military personnel

The unit, consisting of Belarusian citizens, was recognized by the Belarusian authorities as an extremist organization in October 2022, and in November of the same year, a criminal case was opened against its organizers for creating and leading an extremist group.

We know that a recruiting and financial center for the so-called “Pahonia” regiment has been created in Warsaw, which selects men aged 20 to 45 with military service experience. The training and coordination of fighters is carried out by foreign instructors in the Czech Republic, Poland and Ukraine. Evgeniy Piletskiy Head of the Department of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus

The unit is currently not operational, it ceased to exist in the summer of 2023.

Prokopyev criticized Lukashenko and challenged him to a duel

Vadim Prokopyev was born on December 4, 1971 and was a well-known restaurateur in Minsk. He intended to create an association of restaurateurs in Belarus to resolve problems with the authorities and lobby for his own interests. The country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, reacted to this attempt by calling Prokopyev a “faggot”.

In response, the businessman demanded a public apology from the head of state or a duel – three rounds in a boxing ring, giving him 24 hours to respond. Two days later, Prokopyev released a video criticizing Lukashenko. This happened shortly before the 2020 presidential elections. In the summer of that year, he sold his entire business in Belarus and left the country.