Following a system firmware update in June that brought the Switch As of version 18.1.0, Nintendo has released another “no-restart” update, which means there are no major changes involved and users won’t have to interrupt their games or anything similar.

The dataminer ‘OatmealDome’ The company detailed on social media that these updates do not require a reboot and usually contain minor changes. The latest version has updated the “swearword list,” blocking a way to evade censorship to type a certain word in Japanese, but nothing more outlandish than that.

The original 18.1.0 update for Switch was linked to the discontinuation of integration with X (formerly Twitter) and some features linked to games like Smash Bros. and the series SplatoonIt also included general improvements to system stability to improve the user experience.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] A rebootless update for version 18.1.0 has been released. Rebootless updates do not require restarting the console, and have no official patch notes. For more information, please check @OatmealDome‘s Twitter.#Update #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Nn7XfftmKS — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) July 2, 2024

For now it is not known if there will be major updates in the future or if there will only be small ones to say goodbye. Switch.

Via: Nintendo Life