There Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus starting in July. This was announced by President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Tass, in a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Sochi. Tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed at the end of the facility readiness process from July 7-8. The weapons will remain under Moscow’s control and command.

“We are collaborating in this area. On the most sensitive issue, on which we agree, everything is going according to plan. On July 7-8, the preparation of the most relevant infrastructure will be completed and we will immediately start the activities related to the deployment of important types of weapons” on Belarusian territory. “Everything is going according to plan, everything is stable,” Putin said.

Lukashenko had previously anticipated the meeting, explaining that he would offer the Russian president a development plan for the State of the Union between Moscow and Minsk, to make the union immune to external pressure. The last meeting between Putin and Lukashenko dates back only to last May 25, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Council summit in Moscow.

Putin is also scheduled to hold talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s press secretary reported.