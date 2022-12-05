Vertigo Games announced that After the fall it will be a launch game of PSVR2the new virtual reality headset that will be available starting February 22, 2023.

According to official developer statementAfter The Fall “will reach a staggering level of immersion that will jolt gamers as they experience true haptic feedback, a 4K HDR display, and a 100-degree field of view.”

“2005, LOS ANGELES. A generation has passed since a mysterious epidemic caused by excessive use of synthetic drugs gave birth to the terrible Snowbreeds, infesting our cities and bringing civilization down. You, one of the survivors seemingly immune to the side effects of substances, you are humanity’s last hope for rebirth.”

After the fall

“Explore the remnants of a crumbling civilization in an alternate 1980s, build lethal weapons and wield devastating powers with real-life movement as you develop your own fighting style, and join players from around the world to take on relentless hordes and massive bosses in an attempt to retake the city. It’s time.”

After the Fall is already available for PS VR, so this version is a PS VR2 conversion. In fact, remember that the games of the first Sony augmented reality headset are not compatible with the new viewer, so it is necessary for the developers to create a dedicated PS VR2 version of their games.

Tell us, have you already played After the Fall?