Vladimir Putin instructed the relevant government agencies to “analyze” the law governing the activities of organizations considered as foreign agents introduced in 2012 and subsequently tightened and extended to individuals and the media and possible “ways to remove NGOs” from the list Black. According to an order published on the Kremlin website relaunched by the Tass agency, the Ministry of Justice, the Office of the Attorney General and the Presidential Council for Human Rights will have to present their conclusions by May 1st.

The request is formalized after protests raised around the world over the decision to close the NGO for the reconstruction of the history of the victims of the gulags and for the defense of human rights Memorial (International Memorial and the Center for Human Rights Memorial) accused of having violated this law. Memorial filed an appeal against the decision. The Kremlin specifies that “the rules governing the activities of the media operating as foreign agents must also be analyzed together with Roskomnadzor, the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights and the Union of Journalists in Russia.