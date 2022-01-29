The Governor of the Lipetsk Region Igor Artamonov discussed with the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov the creation of a medical university. The head of the region announced this on his Instagram page.

“I believe that the opening of a medical university should be included in the development strategy of the region until 2030,” said Igor Artamonov.

Igor Artamonov and Valery Falkov also discussed the deplorable state of the material and technical base of existing universities. For example, LGTU needs to repair buildings and hostels, reports GOROD48.

In 2021, the construction of a new modern school was completed in the Dobrovsky district of the Lipetsk region. The object was erected in the village of Bolshoi Khomutets. The project took a year and a half to complete. From the side of the main entrance, the building is three-story; separate entrance groups are equipped for primary classes and preschoolers. In total, the school will be able to accept 264 students. In addition to the usual classrooms, it has music classes, a robotics room, a large library, an interactive shooting range, an art studio, and its own stadium.