ANDRussian President Vladimir Putin today asked the Prosecutor's Office to impose a “just punishment” on the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday, in which 139 people died.

“I trust that prosecutors within their powers, including when presenting state charges during the judicial process, do everything necessary so that criminals receive fair punishment as required by Russian law,” Putin said when addressing members of the Russian Prosecutor's Office.

Putin reminded those present that, “as a result of the bloody attack in the Moscow region” Among others, “children, adolescents and women” died.

The upper part of the auditorium caught fire. It is presumed that it was after the attackers threw Molotov cocktails. Photo:EPA

“The criminals who committed this massacre have been arrested. Investigators are scrupulously establishing the circumstances surrounding this barbaric crime,” he stressed.

For his part, the Prosecutor General, Igor Krasnov, admitted that the attack committed at Crocus City Hall “is a new challenge for the entire system of security services” and called on the prosecutors present to take “all measures to prevent the repetition of the tragedy.”

In addition, he also urged to activate work to minimize the extremist and terrorist threat, and recalled the recent explosions of violence in the Muslim-majority republics of Dagestan and Bashkiria.

Day of national mourning in Russia after a massacre at a concert hall in Moscow. Photo:AFP

Putin suggested this Monday the existence of a black Ukrainian hand in the attack, despite the fact that the attack was immediately claimed by the Islamic State.

“And the Nazis, as is well known, have never had qualms about using the dirtiest and most inhumane means to achieve their objectives,” he said during a meeting with members of the Government and security forces that was broadcast live on the television.

Putin refused to accept at face value the hypothesis presented by Western intelligence services that the attack is the work of the Islamic State of the Province of Khorasan Province (ISPK).

“We know through whom this crime was committed against Russia and its people. We are interested in who commissioned it,” he said.

The Basmanni Court in Moscow decreed this Tuesday two-month preventive detention for an eighth suspect involved in the terrorist attack.

This is Alisher Kasimov, 32, a Russian citizen of Kyrgyz origin who, according to the investigation, rented his apartment to the alleged perpetrators of the massacre.

According to the latest official data, the attack in the city of Krasnogorsk, about 20 kilometers northwest of the center of Moscow, has left at least 139 dead and 182 injured.

A suspect in the shooting attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall. Photo:EFE

