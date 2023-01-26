Home page politics

Russia reacts irritably to tank deliveries from Germany. Weapons are a “blatant provocation”. A propagandist wants to destroy the Bundestag.

Moscow/Kyiv – It’s a done deal: Im Ukraine conflict Kyiv will receive main battle tanks from the West to defend itself against Russia. Germany also supplies weapons. Now the Kremlin is openly threatening Chancellor Scholz with annihilation. Arms deliveries are a “blatant provocation”. One of the angry people announced that they wanted to destroy the new NATO deliveries Putin-Speaker to.

The war could trigger a “global catastrophe” and also reach other countries. Putin propagandist Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Moscow Institute for the Middle East, went even further. Satanowski wants to bombard Germany with nuclear-tipped missiles, as reported by kreiszeitung.de.

Repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. © Mikhail Klimentyev/yna/dpa/Montage

Kremlin propagandist wants to destroy Bundestag

“German tanks with crosses will again march through Ukraine and attack Russian soldiers. I have a natural reaction to this – the Soviet Union bombed Berlin in 1941. And for me, that’s a signal that the Bundestag can’t stand still,” he said.

Around 30 M1 Abrams tanks are supplied from the USA. Berlin initially wants to provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks and allow other NATO countries to send their own tanks. There are around 10,200 tanks in Russian camps, while an estimated 3,300 were deployed in Ukraine, of which 1,640 were destroyed, the reports Daily Mail.

Expert: Russia has overcome a weak phase in the Ukraine war

According to a military expert from Switzerland, the Kremlin has overcome a weak phase in the Ukraine war. “We are heading towards a situation in which main battle tanks play an important role in terms of defense and counter-offensives,” says Niklas Masuhr, a researcher at the Center for Security Studies at the ETH University in Zurich.

Meanwhile, Oleksii Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council, warned that Russia could try to step up its attacks in the south and east and cut off supply channels for Western arms. However, conquering Kiev remains “the main dream” in President Vladimir Putin’s “fantasies”. Across from CNBC He described the Kremlin’s goal as “total and absolute genocide, a total war of annihilation”. “Moscow wants to completely destroy Ukraine as a historical phenomenon – its language, its history, its culture,” he said.