There are four of the most wanted super fugitives in Italy. All information and photos from the Italian Government archive

After 30 years on the run, Metteo Messina Denaro was captured, the one who is defined as the last boss of the Cosa Nostra. These days, many are wondering who they are, now, i super fugitives most wanted in Italy.

There is a public list on the official site of the Italian Government, where the last four wanted of the last years are reported. But who are they, what have they done and above all will they ever be caught?

Three of the photos are black and white and show the criminals from the year on the run. There are no current photos or reports of their whereabouts, despite international arrest warrants. The fourth photo, the most recent, is in color and shows a wanted man from the year 2018. Below, the list of the most wanted in Italy after the capture of Messina Denaro.

The list and photos of the four super fugitives

Cubeddu Attilio, born on 02/03/1947 in Arzana (NU). Considered a criminal of “maximum danger”, an important exponent of theAnonymous seizures. He has been wanted since 1997 for not having returned, after a permit to join his family, in the prison of Badus e Carros, where he was held for kidnapping, crime and serious injury. An international arrest warrant was issued in 1998.

Motisi Giovanni (Cosa Nostra), born on 01/01/1959 in Palermo. He is considered the trusted killers by Toto Riina. Wanted since 1998 for murders, since 2001 for mafia association and since 2002 for massacre. Sentenced to life imprisonment he has never been found. In 1999 they issued an international arrest warrant. It is suspected that he fled to France and that he may be now deceased.

Cinquegranella Renatoboss of Camorra. Born on 05/15/1949 in Naples. He has been wanted since 2002 for complicity in murder, mafia association, extortion, illegal carrying of weapons and more. An international arrest warrant was issued in 2018.

Last and most recently searched, Pasquale Bonavotabelonging to ‘Ndrangheta. Born on 10/01/1974 in Vibo Valentia. He has been wanted since 2018 for mafia-type association and aggravated murder in competition.

His clan is one of the most feared and his is the only color photo in the archive.