The Russian Strategic Missile Forces launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar training ground

The Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region. This was reported in the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, April 12, reports TASS.

According to the agency, the purpose of the launch was to test promising combat equipment for intercontinental ballistic missiles. The ICBM training warhead accurately hit a mock target at a training ground in Kazakhstan.

The launch made it possible to confirm the correctness of the circuit design and technical solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems, the Defense Ministry added.

In December last year, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Colonel General Sergei Karakaev, announced that in 2023 Russia plans to double the number of launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from Plesetsk and Kapustin Yar. He recalled that four launches of ICBMs were carried out in 2022, and eight launches are planned this year.