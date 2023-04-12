The Emirates Red Crescent continues its relief efforts to evacuate shelters for families whose homes were damaged by the earthquake that struck Syria on February 6.

In continuation of the state’s efforts, and within the “My Heart is Reassured” projects, cases were studied to find out their situation. 90 families whose homes were affected were housed in ready-made housing that provided all life necessities, as it is intended to reach 500 families.

As part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, which was launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, the delegation of the Red Crescent, present in the city of Lattakia, visited a number of shelters in the city, which are school buildings used to shelter families affected by the earthquake. The delegation visited the Martyr Saleh Mahmoud School for Girls, which Its principal, Mr. Rami Tahimush, explained that the school has become a shelter for 111 families whose homes were damaged due to the earthquake that struck Syria.

Tahimoush expressed his sincere thanks to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates for standing by the Syrian people.

For her part, Kinana Hamdan, director of the Community Initiatives Program in the Syrian Municipality in Lattakia, said that psychological support for these families is necessary while they live in their new homes, providing them with the necessary needs, providing them with psychological support and providing them with care.

She added that the UAE, represented by the Red Crescent Authority, was one of the first countries to support its sister Syria since the first day of the earthquake that struck the various Syrian cities, stressing that the Syrian people cannot forget all the brave and noble stances of their brothers in the Emirates and their stand by them in the darkest crises, which is Evidence of the strength and durability of fraternal relationships between siblings.

The delegation of the Red Crescent visited the center for sheltering the martyr “Ali Jariwa”, which houses 7 families affected by the earthquake, where the families benefiting from this humanitarian initiative expressed their thanks and appreciation for the initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority since the earthquake occurred, praising the Emirati people for standing by their side in this difficult stage. They go through it, stressing that they were not surprised by these authentic and noble positions of the people of the Emirates, who stand in times of adversity and hardships that befall the peoples of the world in all parts of the earth.