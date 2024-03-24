Russian forces launched early this Sunday airstrikes against kyiv and the western region of Lviv, Ukrainian authorities reported.

“Explosions in the capital. Air defense works. Do not leave shelters,” wrote kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksim Kozitski, also reported missile attacks in the Stryi district, south of the city of Lviv.

Missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, in the middle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo:State Emergency Service of Ukraine/ AFP Share

The Ukrainian military said an air alert was issued for the entire country, while the air force claimed to have destroyed 18 Shahed missiles fired by the Russians.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial bombardment of each other in recent weeks. kyiv, which has struggled to find weapons and soldiers after more than two years of war, vowed to respond with attacks on Russian soil.

Moscow, for its part, escalated its bombing with the launch of dozens of missiles on Friday and the use of explosive drones against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Russia and Ukraine have intensified mutual aerial bombardment in recent weeks. Photo:Telegram @ivan_fedorov_zp/ AFP Share

The Russian forces reported for their part that carried out attacks on energy facilities and military factories on Ukrainian territory, in which NATO equipment transferred to kyiv was destroyed.

“Tonight, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a strike with high-precision, long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against electric power facilities, the gas production industry and places where aquatic drones are assembled and tested,” it notes. the note from the Ministry of Defense of this country.

As a result of the attacks, “the work of industrial enterprises that produced and repaired weapons, military equipment and ammunition was disorganized.”

In addition, “foreign-made military equipment and weapons transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries were destroyed,” Defense added.

Russian missile violated Polish airspace

Poland stated this Sunday that it will ask Moscow for explanations after A Russian cruise missile launched against western Ukraine violated its airspace.

May Russia end its terrorist airstrikes against the population and territory of Ukraine

The Polish armed forces reported that The projectile was part of the barrage of bombings that Russia launched against Ukraine during the night and entered its airspace for about forty seconds.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said in a statement that his country calls on Russia to “end its terrorist air strikes against the population and territory of Ukraine, to end the war and focus in their internal problems”.

Later, the Foreign Ministry announced that it will summon the Russian ambassador to provide “explanations” after the incident.

Ukrainian rescuers remove remains of a missile after it was shot down in a park in kyiv, Ukraine. Photo:EFE Share

The Polish military indicated that the missile “flew into Polish space at the height of the village of Oserdow and remained there for 39 seconds” and that the projectile was observed by military radars throughout the duration of the flight.

“The Polish army constantly monitors the situation on Ukrainian territory and remains in a permanent state of alert to ensure the security of Polish airspace,” the army said.

In December 2023 there was another similar incident, when a Russian missile entered Polish airspace and left it a few minutes later, heading towards Ukraine. In November 2022, a Ukrainian missile had fallen on the Polish town of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, killing two civilians.

Before its origin was identified, the fall of that missile had raised fears that NATO would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine, since Poland is a member of the Atlantic Alliance.

Poland has been an important ally for Ukraine since Russia launched an invasion against this former Soviet republic in February 2022.

AFP and EFE