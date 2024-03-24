HS in Moscow | Moscow fell silent on the day of mourning – “We'll last just a little longer”

In Moscow, all mass events and cultural expenditures had been canceled, and the Russians would not have been amused by them now. “We can only last a little longer”, described the mood of a Moscow woman after the terrorist attack.

Moscow

in Moscow there was a day of mourning on Sunday, and you noticed it.

The city center was quieter than usual. There were fewer people on the move, but for some reason Moscow, with more than 13 million inhabitants, had not turned into a ghost town.

Muscovites met each other and went about their business. Tourists looked at the city, but the doors of theaters and museums could be knocked in vain. They have been closed all weekend due to Friday's terrorist attack.

Some theaters had even removed all advertisements for their programs from their light boards. The roadside advertisements still had the “mourning flag”: a burning candle on a black background and the text “we mourn”.

The tickets were half-staffed.

There was little traffic on the streets of Moscow on Sunday.

Smolenskaya Arbat, a kilometer-long pedestrian street from the metro station to Arbatskaya, is popular with weekenders, but the usual fun and noise was gone on Sunday.

The street musicians who didn't care about the weather had disappeared from their places, and the music did not roar from the souvenir shops to the street, as it usually does.

Chemical engineering student Andrei Kalmurzin had walked the entire Arbat from end to end and had not seen a single partying or drinking person.

He said he avoids places where there might be a lot of people.

“Scare. I don't want to go to the Kremlin or any station.”

However, Kalmurzin had traveled normally on the subway.

Student Andrei Kalmurzin was on the Arbat on his way to a date. He had bought the girl a rose.

The Red Square was closed to the public.

At metro stations security measures had been tightened. The guards ordered the passengers' bags to be scanned at a fast pace.

Especially many women said that they had to put their bag or backpack on the see-through belt for the first time. Slavic-looking women are usually only seen with large suitcases at subway stations.

There were passengers on the subway, but there were no traffic jams of any kind, at least on the HS route. None of the Russians interviewed by HS said they avoid the underground.

The guard at the Arbatskaya metro station estimated that there were fewer people in the metro than on a usual Sunday.

There was little public spending in Moscow, as all cultural, sports and public events have been cancelled. The Red Square was also closed to the public.

“It's not about being afraid of another attack, but about showing compassion. People have no desire for such gatherings now,” said a lady who met them on the street, who did not want to give her name.

The war has been stressful and a terrorist attack on top of that. The woman said that the Russians have been silent and kept their opinions to themselves, even though the majority of citizens did not want war.

“We can only last a little longer.”

Security measures had been tightened in the Moscow metro. The bags were brightly lit.

It was quieter than usual on a Sunday in the Moscow metro.

Billboards around the city had been replaced with the text “we mourn”.

The retired Tamara86, and Valentina, 69, were standing in the lobby of the Chistye Prudy metro station during the day. Tamara read to Valentina the story the poet had written Dmitri from Leper.

They had planned to go to a concert, but had decided that it would not be appropriate on a day of mourning. And finally the concert was cancelled. On the subway, they drove normally. Pensioners were not intimidated. Life goes on, they said.

“I was born before the war and I am ready for anything. I have seen everything in my life. This was not the first terrorist attack in Moscow. We've been through this before,” Tamara said.

“We're not being pushed around,” Valentina added.

“One fire does not spoil the atmosphere of the city.”

The pensioners didn't want to be in the picture, just like nobody else.

Passengers in the Moscow metro on Sunday.

The police are patrolling the city.

in Moscow the weather suited the mood of the day of mourning. It rained all day and the sky was gray.

Muscovite Yevgeny had a friend as a weekend guest on Friday Marina's Petersburg and Kristina's from Yekaterinburg.

They had planned guided tours of the Soviet architecture museum and the VDNH exhibition center, but both had been cancelled.

The friends had been walking and looking at the city in the rain. Cafes and restaurants were open. The television screens in some cafes had been replaced with a condolence text instead of the program.

The terrorist attack had not ruined the friends' weekend.

“Our mood has remained normal,” Kristina said.

“At least the weather hasn't affected the mood, but the terrorist attack has. That's what you think anyway,” said Marina.

“Let's move on,” Jevgeni stated.

The group hurried to the subway.

Marina, who arrived in Moscow for the weekend from St. Petersburg, did not want to be photographed, but her friend Kristina, who came from Yekaterinburg, agreed to be photographed in the Chistye prudy area.

In Moscow, the television screens of some cafes had been replaced with a condolence text instead of a program.

Muscovite couple Andrei and Regina were waiting for their friend in front of the door of the closed Hudožestvennyi cinema.

They described their mood as dark, even though none of their acquaintances had been hurt in the attack. Andrei said that he used to go to Crocus City Hall for a gig many times a year.

“I feel like I can't handle this bad news anymore,” Regina said.

The terrorist attack, which claimed at least 137 lives, raised questions in Andrei about the concert hall's security measures. He found it strange how the attackers had gotten in with their weapons.

“When I've been to Crocus, everything has been examined ten times. The metal detector has passed through and the bags have been illuminated. And now these people kind of just walked in and nobody stopped them.”

There was no traffic jam on the new Arbat on Sunday.

Usually the restaurants of the lively Patriaršie Prudy area were not as crowded as they usually are on Sunday.

The restaurants were open and people were sitting in them enjoying Sunday lunch, but many tables were empty.

A group of four young men were walking into the cafe. For them, the silence was influenced by both the terrorist attack, the day of mourning and the weather.

“Even nature cries”, one of them said.

Cafes and restaurants remained open on Sunday.