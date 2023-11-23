MOskau supported North Korea in launching its military spy satellite, according to South Korean intelligence. After Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September, Pyongyang is said to have provided Moscow with data on the first and second failed satellite launches, South Korean intelligence said on Thursday. Russia analyzed the data and gave North Korea feedback, it said.

After two failed attempts, North Korea successfully launched a spy satellite into space on Tuesday, according to state media. As the KCNA news agency reported, a launch vehicle carrying the “Malligyong-1” satellite was launched from North Phyongan Province and put it into orbit.

The South Korean Army General Staff confirmed the satellite’s entry into Earth’s orbit on Wednesday. However, it has not yet been possible to determine whether the satellite is working, it said.

On Wednesday, KCNA reported that after the satellite launch, Kim viewed, among other things, images of Apra Harbor’s Anderson Air Base and “other major military bases.”