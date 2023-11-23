Clash between two of Italy’s greats, Inter Milan and Juventus will face each other in a match that will be important to determine the direction of both teams in the standings. Matchday 13 of Serie A will be electrifying after this national team break with this duel between the top two in the table.
A victory for Vecchia Signora would put them at the top of the standings, taking the lead from Inter. The Neroazzurri will seek to increase the lead over their rival, which is only two points.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Juventus and Inter Milan
In which stadium is Juventus vs Inter Milan played?
City: Turin
Stadium: Juventus Stadium
Date: Sunday, November 26
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina and 12:45 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on television in Spain?
Movistar + 2
How can you watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on television in Mexico?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
Live stream:Star+
How can you watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on television in Colombia?
Television channel:ESPN Live stream:Star+
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Cagliari
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
Fiorentina
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Hellas Verona
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Milan
|
0-1V
|
A series
|
Turin
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Frosinone
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
RB Salzburg
|
0-1V
|
UCL
|
Atalanta
|
1-2V
|
A series
|
Rome
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
RB Salzburg
|
2-1V
|
UCL
There is no good luck for Juventus who will not have nine of their players available. Some like Alex Sandro, Danilo or Dean Huijsen will arrive as a doubt for this match. But others like De Sciglio, Locatelli, Fabio Miretti and Timothy Weah will miss the game due to injury. Pogba and Nicoló Fagioli will miss the match due to disciplinary sanctions
There are also several injured players at Inter Milan, Arnautovic, Cuadrado and Çalhanoglu will be a doubt for this matchup. Meanwhile Pavard and Bastoni are out for this match due to injury.
Juventus: Sczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Keane, Chiesa, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic
Inter Milan: Sommer; Acerbi, De Vrij, Darmian; Dumfries, Barella, Davide Frattesi, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martínez and Thuram
Juventus 1-2 Inter de Milan
