MOSCOW (Reuters) – A high-ranking Russian military official said on Monday that Russia was ready to open fire on foreign ships and submarines that illegally enter its territorial waters, according to the Interfax news agency.

Any such decision, however, would only be taken at the “highest level”, the official said.

On Saturday, the United States denied that it had carried out military operations in waters comprising Russian territory, after Moscow said a Russian ship repelled a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)

