Sinaloa.- The Cuban heart of Henry Wilson beats through the port of Mazatlan. For more than 15 yearsleft their lands for live in the city of Mazatlan looking for better opportunities.

carnival party

It started at the carnival party just over a decade ago. He started making the luminous allegorical cars with fellow designer Jorge Osuna.

It is the first time that Henry participates on his own in the elaboration of three puppets.

For the designer, it is of vital importance to participate in the maximum party of the port. He says that this way he can tell his own story and give a bit of his art to all the Mazatlecos and visitors who attend the carnival.

The puppets in which Henry Wilson participated are The Lamplighter of Time, located on Avenida Del Mar, near the Aquarium; the second is the fantastic Biolocomotive, which was installed in the Monument to the Fisherman, and the third is the Aerostatic Fish, which until yesterday was in the warehouse and its location had not been confirmed.

This is the first year that puppets with lights can be seen, and they can be better appreciated at night.

“El Cubano”, as his friends call him, started making his puppets at the end of December, together with his work team.

Welders, wallpaperers, painters, electricians and a seamstress are the ones involved in this process. He will also support Jorge Osuna in the placement of structures for the floats, like every year.

The artist expects a good response from all citizens and tourists. “What I hope is that you like each interpretation. It’s going to depend on the public,” said Henry Wilson. The also designer explained that these luminous stick figures are like a test and he hopes to improve them for next year if they give him the opportunity.