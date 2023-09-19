Home page politics

According to British intelligence, more air-launched cruise missiles are manufactured in Russia than they are deployed. This leaves us with an important conclusion for the winter.

London/Moscow – Even in the second winter after the start of the Ukraine war, Russia’s military may want to carry out increased attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure – and thus put further pressure on the civilian population. At least that’s what the British secret service expects in its situation report on Ukraine from the weekend.

In its daily assessment of the situation published on the short message platform X (formerly Twitter), the British Ministry of Defense recalled that Russia under ruler Vladimir Putin had regularly attacked critical infrastructure and damaged power plants last winter. This also resulted in regular large-scale power outages in Ukraine. Ukraine then accused Putin of carrying out terror against the Ukrainian civilian population.

British intelligence expects renewed Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure this winter. © Pavlo Palamarchuk/imago-images

Attacks on civilian infrastructure in winter: British intelligence sees clear signs

According to the British authorities, people could face something similar in the coming winter. Findings suggested that in the past few months since April 2023, significantly more so-called air-launched cruise missiles have been produced for the Russian military than have been used by the armed forces.

From this, British intelligence concludes that Russia may again stockpile large numbers of these missiles for the winter to attack areas outside the occupied regions and away from the war fronts in Ukraine. Several human rights organizations had accused Russia of committing war crimes because of its actions last year.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: Ukraine has recently achieved these important goals

In the Ukraine war, Ukraine has been running a counter-offensive for months, which, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, is causing Russia high three-digit personnel losses every day. In addition, Ukrainian military sources report over 300 square kilometers of territory recaptured.

For example, in the largely occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, strategically important towns were recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops. The head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with the newspaper The Economist He also recently announced that his country was planning to interrupt the Russian land corridor to the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed in violation of international law, before the onset of winter and thus further weaken the country’s situation. (saka)