Since 2015 there have been rumors in the air that speak of an intelligent ring that Samsung he plans to do. Today we are hereto give you a few more detailsso stay with us!

Galaxy Ring is coming!

A reference was recently discovered to Galaxy Ring in the latest update of the Galaxy Wearable app (which in case you didn’t know is the application that manages all Samsung wearables). Apparently in the source code there is an icon that refers to a ring, complete with release period, which stands around 2024.

There is also no shortage of rough information such as Bluetooth compatibility, and the need to have the Galaxy Wearable app to use the device properly. From here on we can only make assumptions, the most popular being that the ring will integrate seamlessly with SmartThings and will allow you to have further control over your home automation. Finally, there is no shortage of rumors that see him integrating with augmented reality viewers.

This all seems very promising, if we consider that health monitoring functions could also be implemented integrating with additional Samsung software. We look forward to further information, and you?