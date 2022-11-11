November 11 2022 22:20

Russia said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on members of the US Congress and families of officials, including President Joe Biden. Russia has banned 200 Americans, including President Biden’s brothers and several senators, from entering its territory, in response to Washington’s sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the list includes officials, deputies, their relatives, heads of companies and experts “who participate in promoting the anti-Russia campaign and supporting the regime in Kyiv,” according to a statement by the ministry. Among those on the list are President Trump’s sister Valerie Biden Owens, two brothers James Brian and Francis William, White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre, as well as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. American writer and Russia expert Anne Applebaum, Politico editor-in-chief Matthew Kaminsky, and husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul, have also been blacklisted. Western capitals, including Washington, imposed a series of unprecedented sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine crisis. In response, Russia has banned more than 1,000 Americans from entering its territory, including actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn.

Source: Reuters