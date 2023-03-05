Former president participated this Saturday afternoon in the “Conservative Political Action Conference” in Washington

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) to be “for sure” O “ex [presidente] most loved in Brazil”. He made the statement in Washington DC, in the United States, where he is participating in the CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), considered the largest conservative event in the United States.

At the event, the former Chief Executive said that, in 2022, he received more support than he had in the 2018 elections, but gave a statement that can be interpreted as questioning the election result: “I don’t know why the numbers showed the opposite”. In the 2nd round of the electoral process, Bolsonaro was defeated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) with 49.10% (58,206,354 votes) against 50.90% (60,345,999 votes) from the PT.

Watch the moment Bolsonaro says he is the “most beloved ex” (35s):

Bolsonaro also said that, despite considering himself “the most beloved” president, was the chief executive “most wholesale” by the press, but even so, it never took action against media outlets.

TRIP TO WASHINGTON

In addition to participating in the CPAC, the president traveled to the US capital to meet with former president Donald Trump. The information was released by former Minister of Tourism Gilson Machado on social media. It is the 1st meeting between the right-wing leaders since the Brazilian traveled to the US, on December 30, 2022.

Bolsonaro has been in Florida since the end of 2022. He refused to pass the sash to Lula during his inauguration on January 1, 2023.

Florida is home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The republican launched his pre-candidacy for the presidency of the country at an event held there in November 2022.

At the conference, Bolsonaro said he was the last president to “to recognize” the result of the 2020 US election, when Trump was defeated by incumbent President Joe Biden. The fulfillment was made 6 weeks after the US vote and 1 day after confirmation of the result by the Electoral College.

Bolsonaro was one of the last world leaders to congratulate the US president-elect. Since the start of the election, he said he had rooted for the Republican candidate for re-election, Donald Trump. After Biden won the race, Bolsonaro said on more than one occasion that the US elections had been rigged.

At the time, Trump supporters dissatisfied with the Democrat’s victory invaded the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, in the capital Washington. The Capitol serves as the legislative center of the US state. In the invasion of the building, Republican supporters broke through the police barrier and invaded the US House and Senate dependencies while congressmen certified Biden’s victory.

In Brazil, a similar episode was recorded on January 8, in Brasília. On that date, radical Bolsonarists and also dissatisfied with Lula’s victory invaded Praça dos Três Poderes and destroyed the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court).