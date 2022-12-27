IKAR: Russia more than tripled wheat flour exports to 875,000 tons

Russia exported a record 875,000 tons of wheat flour in 2022 compared to 259,000 tons last year (an increase of 3.3 times), Iraq became the leader in purchases. This is evidenced by the data of a survey prepared by the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR), reports Interfax.

According to ICAR Deputy General Director Irina Glazunova, the growth is due to two factors – firstly, the export duty on wheat is quite high and stimulates the export of processed products. Secondly, Ukraine has sharply reduced flour exports, which contributes to an increase in supplies both to traditional importers of Russian flour and to new markets.

Glazunova stressed that in the past year, the composition and market shares of importers of Russian wheat flour have changed radically – Iraq (21.7 percent) took the lead, followed by Afghanistan (16.9 percent) and Turkey (10.5 percent).

It is noted that the production of flour this year has increased against the backdrop of a record grain harvest. The peak was in October – 887 thousand tons.

Earlier it became known that the United Grain Company (UGC) was going to order 14 new dry cargo ships from Russian shipyards to export grain to developing countries. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the relevance of its fleet has grown due to Western sanctions imposed by the ambassador of the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.