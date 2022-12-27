A macabre discovery has astonished the residents of the Santa Cruz Xochitepec neighborhood, Mexico, after some dogs were caught playing with a human skull in the soccer field known as ‘La Joya’, south of the Aztec capital.

(Keep reading: Colombian drug trafficker Ignacio Álvarez Meyendorff remains detained in Argentina).

The first reports indicate that the owners of the animals were walking them in the main park of the sector, when they began to notice that they had been entertained by a strange object, so they went to investigate what it was about. Upon arrival, they discovered the gruesome scene and immediately called the local authorities.

This is the human skull found at the scene. Photo: Twitter: @HalconOnc

Elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) and the FiGeneral Justice Office of Mexico City (FGJ CDMX) they moved to the site to attend to the call of the citizens and start with the corresponding proceedings.

Forensic experts moved the human remains to a research center to determine the genetics of the bone fragmentfind the identity of the person to whom it belonged and make some hypotheses about how it could have reached that terrain.

On the other hand, unofficial sources confirmed to local media that very near the scene of the events there is a pantheon, where it has been denounced that exhumations are being carried out by groups considered by the local community as satanic.

Thus, it will be the control and criminalistics agencies that determine the investigations of the case and its subsequent resolution.

(Read: Suspend trial against son and widow of Pablo Escobar for money laundering).

More similar cases



Despite this, This is not the first time that such cases have occurred in the country. because last October another dog was seen prowling the streets of Zacatecas with a human head, apparently a few days after it was removed from the entire body of the victim.

On that occasion, state authorities managed to secure the human remains, in addition to reporting that both the head and other parts of a body had been abandoned in an ATM machine from the town of Monte Escobedo, where they also found a drug message.

(You may be interested in: Brazil: they arrest a man who planted an explosive days before Lula’s possession).

Moment when a dog walks with a human head, Photo: Twitter: @Diariodenarco.

Trends WEATHER